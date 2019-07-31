Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

CRMC Recognized By U.S. News & World Report

Jul. 31 2019

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby has been recognized as a “Best Hospital” for 2019-2020 by U.S. News & World Report for their performance in hip replacements.

According to a release, CRMC achieved the highest rating possible for hip replacement and is listed as “high performing.” U.S. News & World Report evaluates how well hospitals perform in hip replacement using data on patient survival, nurse staffing, volume, and more.

The annual “Best Hospitals” rankings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

CRMC is among 33% of hospitals throughout the country that earned a 2019-2020 U.S. News award. Only 10% to 26% were rated as “high performing.”

“We are honored and extremely proud to be ranked among the nation’s top ranked hospitals for orthopedics,” said CRMC CEO Kyle Bauer. “We are committed to continue providing the highest standards of care and quality.”

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Operation Sandwich In Brainerd Kicks Off For The Summer Season

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Named Title Sponsor For Brainerd Lakes Area Tour Showcase

CRMC Debuts New Breezy Point Clinic

Community Challenged To “March The Mississippi” For Better Health

Latest Story

Turtle River Lake Road Will Be Closed Tomorrow For Construction

There will be road construction on River Lake Road at the Turtle River outlet will be starting tomorrow. Roads will be closed beginning at 8 a.m.
Posted on Jul. 31 2019

Latest Stories

Turtle River Lake Road Will Be Closed Tomorrow For Construction

Posted on Jul. 31 2019

No One Injured After House Fire In Hubbard County

Posted on Jul. 31 2019

EPA Hosts Public Forum To Discuss Superfund Site In Cass Lake

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Parishioners from St. Philip's Catholic Church Go On A 5-Day Pilgrimage To Crookston

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Kidz Clubhouse Hosts Puppet Workshop At Bemidji Public Library

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.