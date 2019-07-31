CRMC Recognized By U.S. News & World Report

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby has been recognized as a “Best Hospital” for 2019-2020 by U.S. News & World Report for their performance in hip replacements.

According to a release, CRMC achieved the highest rating possible for hip replacement and is listed as “high performing.” U.S. News & World Report evaluates how well hospitals perform in hip replacement using data on patient survival, nurse staffing, volume, and more.

The annual “Best Hospitals” rankings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

CRMC is among 33% of hospitals throughout the country that earned a 2019-2020 U.S. News award. Only 10% to 26% were rated as “high performing.”

“We are honored and extremely proud to be ranked among the nation’s top ranked hospitals for orthopedics,” said CRMC CEO Kyle Bauer. “We are committed to continue providing the highest standards of care and quality.”