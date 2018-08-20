CRMC Recognized as Top Hospital in Hip Replacement

When you think of great hospitals in Minnesota your mind may immediately think of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, but a hospital in Crosby has also received national recognition.

Accordning to the U.S. News and World Report, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby has been recognized as a high performing hospital in the area of hip replacement. This is the highest honor a hospital can receive from the report and C.R.M.C is the only critical access hospital in the nation to receive the recognition in hip replacement.

This is the first time the hospital has been recognized by the U.S. News and World Report.

The hospital’s CEO does not want the recognitions to stop here, to hear from Kyle Bauer click on the video below.