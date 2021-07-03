Lakeland PBS

CRMC Offers Impaired Driving Simulators Ahead of 4th of July Weekend

Chris BurnsJul. 2 2021

With the week leading up to the July 4th holiday being forecasted as the deadliest week for DUIs in 2021, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center offered distracted and impaired driving simulators in Crosby to show the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

With 62% of drunk driving fatalities happening on weekends, everyone is reminded to drive sober and to not text and drive.

By — Chris Burns

