CRMC Offers Impaired Driving Simulators Ahead of 4th of July Weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the week leading up to the July 4th holiday being forecasted as the deadliest week for DUIs in 2021, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center offered distracted and impaired driving simulators in Crosby to show the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

With 62% of drunk driving fatalities happening on weekends, everyone is reminded to drive sober and to not text and drive.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today