CRMC in Crosby Top-Ranked for Patient Experience by Healthgrades

Hanky HazeltonJul. 7 2022

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center has been named among the top 5% of the nation for patient experience by the website Healthgrades.

CRMC is one of only four Minnesota hospitals to be recognized, and along with the Mayo Clinic, they’re the only two in the state to have been honored as being in the top 5% four years in a row. The award is determined by a patient satisfaction score.

Although they’re a small hospital, they have many services, including general surgery, orthopedic care, urology, OBGYN services and two DaVinci surgery robots. Their primary care services run throughout Baxter, Breezy Point, Longville, and Crosby.

CEO Amy Hart says that the reason for their consecutive years of success comes down to the cleanliness and noise levels in patients’ rooms, along with medication explanations and the responsiveness of hospital staff to patients’ needs.

