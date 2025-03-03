CRMC in Crosby Announces Launch of Refreshed Brand Identity

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby has announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity. CRMC says it marks the culmination of a year-long transformation.

According to a press release, the comprehensive update reflects the organization’s commitment to exceptional care, innovation, and deep-rooted community connections. At the heart of this refresh is a new logo that CRMC says is a modernized wordmark that captures the strength, compassion, and trustworthiness that define the organization.

The press release adds that alongside the new logo, CRMC has also introduced enhanced communication channels and a fresh brand expression that it says stands out as a leader in the healthcare industry.