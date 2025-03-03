Mar 3, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

CRMC in Crosby Announces Launch of Refreshed Brand Identity

Crmc Reband Demo

Credit: CRMC

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby has announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity. CRMC says it marks the culmination of a year-long transformation.

According to a press release, the comprehensive update reflects the organization’s commitment to exceptional care, innovation, and deep-rooted community connections. At the heart of this refresh is a new logo that CRMC says is a modernized wordmark that captures the strength, compassion, and trustworthiness that define the organization.

The press release adds that alongside the new logo, CRMC has also introduced enhanced communication channels and a fresh brand expression that it says stands out as a leader in the healthcare industry.

