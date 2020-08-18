CRMC and Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive in Crosby

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and the American Red Cross are coming together to host a blood drive at the medical center’s Crosby location on September 3rd and 4th.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials from CRMC say the Red Cross is in need of all blood types to help replenish its low supply. The drive will be in the former rehabilitation department at CRMC, and donors that attend must wear a mask and pass a COVID-19 screening.

The blood drive runs from 10 AM to 4 PM on Thursday, September 3rd and from 8 AM to 2 PM on Friday, September 4th.

