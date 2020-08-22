Lakeland PBS

CRMC Accredited as Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery

Aug. 21 2020

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center recently achieved accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery.

This achievement means that CRMC has met nationally and internationally recognized standards as far as the revolutionary method of surgery is concerned. Robotic surgeries are specifically used within the hospital for hernia care, as the state-of-the-art technology helps surgeons perform with smaller incisions and more control for a faster healing process.

CRMC received accreditation through the Surgical Review Corporation, an internationally recognized surgery safety organization.

