CRMC Accredited as Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center recently achieved accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery.

This achievement means that CRMC has met nationally and internationally recognized standards as far as the revolutionary method of surgery is concerned. Robotic surgeries are specifically used within the hospital for hernia care, as the state-of-the-art technology helps surgeons perform with smaller incisions and more control for a faster healing process.

CRMC received accreditation through the Surgical Review Corporation, an internationally recognized surgery safety organization.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today