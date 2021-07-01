Lakeland PBS

Critical Race Theory Discussed at Brainerd Public Schools Board Meeting

Chris BurnsJun. 30 2021

During the latest Brainerd Public Schools board meeting, there was an open discussion on critical race theory, a movement that looks at social and legal issues in the U.S. and how they relate to race and racism.

More than 50 people showed up to hear what their peers had to say on critical race theory at Monday’s meeting, where people for and against CRT voiced their opinions. After more than an hour of discussion in an open public forum, the board members talked about it at the end of their meeting.

Multiple board members expressed interest in revisiting the letter of commitment to equity the board signed last year.

