Wednesday, April 21 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

America’s health care system is both innovative and unequal, creating world-class, life-saving technologies but leaving millions without basic health insurance. What lessons can the U.S. learn from abroad about narrowing that gap?