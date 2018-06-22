Lakeland PBS
Crime Mapping Now Available In Crow Wing County

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 22 2018
Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl is excited to announce crime mapping is now viewable for Crow Wing county residents. The sheriff’s department partnered with Crow Wing County GIS in creating a web based, user-friendly program to help share information with the public.

Sheriff Dahl says, “the mapping will include information on burglaries, thefts, suspicious activity and other related crimes that have taken place over the previous two weeks in Crow Wing County. We live in an area where people want to be involved. This is another tool to help law enforcement and our communities work together.

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity taking place in the community. To make a report, simply click the TIP411 link on the crime map, call 911 or the non-emergency phone number (218)829-4749

To view the crime map, click here.

 

