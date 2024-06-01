Crews Respond to House Fire in Bemidji

There was a major house fire in Bemidji last night.

Numerous fire engines and firefighters were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The upper portion of a house located at 500 9th Street in Bemidji as in flames when emergency responders arrived.

Details haven’t officially been released yet, but sources at the scene told Lakeland News that everyone in the house got out safety, and no one who lived there was hurt.

Further details are not available at this time. This story will be updated when more information is released.