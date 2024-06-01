Jun 1, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Crews Respond to House Fire in Bemidji

There was a major house fire in Bemidji last night.

Numerous fire engines and firefighters were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The upper portion of a house located at 500 9th Street in Bemidji as in flames when emergency responders arrived.

Details haven’t officially been released yet, but sources at the scene told Lakeland News that everyone in the house got out safety, and no one who lived there was hurt.

Further details are not available at this time. This story will be updated when more information is released.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Crime

Minneapolis Police Officer Killed in Shooting Remembered by Department, City

Community

Man Dies in Rollover Crash Near Outing in Cass County

Health & Lifestyle

National Cancer Survivors Day Brings Awareness to Cancer Survivors and Cancer Treatment

Community

CLC Students Win Awards in American Sign Language Honor Society Competition