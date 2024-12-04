Crews Respond to Home on Fire Southwest of Bemidji

Fire crews responded to a structure fire near Bemidji on Wednesday.

The Bemidji Fire Department responded around 3:30 yesterday afternoon to a home in Lake Hattie Township, which is about 20 miles southwest of Bemidji. When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story home fully involved.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Further details are expected on Thursday.

Mutual aid was also provided by the Lake George, Laporte, and Itasca fire departments.