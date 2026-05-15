Crews Fully Contain Wildfire East of Bemidji Near Frohn Town Hall

Fire conditions were high on Friday across the state, with a red flag warning out due to high winds and low relative humidity. Around 65 firefighters from the Minnesota DNR, U.S. Forest Service from the Chippewa National Forest, and Bemidji Fire Department were called the scene of a fire just east of Bemidji early this afternoon.

Crews battled and worked to contain a wildfire near Frohn Town Hall. Lakeland News was on the scene, and David Hoefer from the DNR told us the fire burned 35 acres but was fully contained at around 8 that night. He says this was the biggest of several wildfires in the Bemidji area on Friday.

Some firefighters will remain on the scene to keep an eye on the situation for the next couple of days.