Apr 24, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Crews Fight House Fire in Wadena County for Several Hours

A fire earlier this week left a home in Wadena County completely overwhelmed by flames.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call on Wednesday, Apr. 22 at around 12:30 p.m. reporting a house fire in Section 34 of Aldrich Township, located east of Verndale.

When law enforcement first arrived on the scene, they found the house completely engulfed in flames, but all occupants were reported to be out safely. Due to the high winds, the fire started to spread into the grass, but firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames before they spread any further.

Fire departments from Verndale, Staples, and Wadena worked for several hours to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Verndale Fire Department.

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