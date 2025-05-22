Crews Continue Work to Contain Camp House, Jenkins Creek Fires in NE Minnesota

Firefighters continue to work on containing two of the three major wildfires in northeast Minnesota.

The Camp House fire near Brimson is now 90% contained as crews and equipment made excellent progress on the entire perimeter on the fire’s footprint in the past two days. Meanwhile, the Jenkins Creek fire is now 32% contained as firefighters secured the southern edge of the fire while work continues on both the east and west sides.

Fire officials say suppression work will continue this weekend. The public is asked to stay out of the fire areas and to not drive through the area in an attempt to view the fires.

Heavy equipment, fire engines, and firefighters on foot are still in the area working to make it safe.