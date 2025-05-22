May 22, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Crews Continue Work to Contain Camp House, Jenkins Creek Fires in NE Minnesota

hoyt lakes wildfire smoke thumbnail

A plume of smoke near Hoyt Lakes on May 14th. (Credit: KQDS-TV)

Firefighters continue to work on containing two of the three major wildfires in northeast Minnesota.

The Camp House fire near Brimson is now 90% contained as crews and equipment made excellent progress on the entire perimeter on the fire’s footprint in the past two days. Meanwhile, the Jenkins Creek fire is now 32% contained as firefighters secured the southern edge of the fire while work continues on both the east and west sides.

Fire officials say suppression work will continue this weekend. The public is asked to stay out of the fire areas and to not drive through the area in an attempt to view the fires.

Heavy equipment, fire engines, and firefighters on foot are still in the area working to make it safe.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Fathers Day Luekens 2

Craguns 400x400 5 24

Hearing Wellness

Related News

Crime

Grand Rapids Man Charged with Animal Mistreatment After Piles of Dead Goats Found

News

Help Sought in Locating Missing Man Last Seen in Kelliher

Environment

Firefighters Making Progress on NE MN Wildfires Despite Gusty Winds

Environment

Program That Fixes Car Emissions Systems for Free Expands to Grand Rapids