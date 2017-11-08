Crews Continue To Search Red Lake For Missing Fishermen

Crews are out searching for two fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized in Lower Red Lake yesterday. More than eight different agencies, including the US Border Patrol and the FBI, joined the search. The incident happened late Monday afternoon near an area called “The Cut-Off” on the eastern side of Lower Red Lake.

The two men were joined by another man on the boat who was able to make it to shore. That man was taken to the “Red Lake Indian Health Services” and was treated for hypothermia. Hospital staff say he has since been released.

“At this point we really don’t know if the boat was capsized because of the wind. The person who made it to shore was very disoriented. Although, there was a brisk wind yesterday, so that is highly possible,” says Red Lake Chief of Police William Brunelle.

One of the missing men has been identified as 29-year-old Deland Beaulieu. The other person is a 17-year-old juvenile.

Crews spent yesterday evening searching for them until one conservation officer started showing signs of hypothermia at around 6 p.m. Brunelle says, “We didn’t want to risk another person getting sick so we got off the water, although we did continue to search the shoreline.”

Yesterday’s search also provided challenges like a lake that was freezing fast. Agencies made sure to address those issues today.

“Some of the gas lines froze up on some of the boats due to some extreme temperatures, so today we’re going to be better prepared and make sure there’s some type of additive to the gas line to prevent freezing,” says Brunelle.

Search leaders also say they plan to break the ice in order to get out to the main body of water.

More than a dozen volunteers helped out today. Police say this search could last all night.

If anyone knows anything about the missing fishermen, they are urged to call the Red Lake Law Enforcement at (218) 679-3313.