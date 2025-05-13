Crews Battle Wildfires in Northeast MN and Near Bemidji

Three wildfires in northeastern Minnesota are causing evacuations for residents in the area. All three fires are burning near Brimson.

The first fire was detected on Sunday afternoon about two miles northeast of Brimson. Called the Camp House Fire, it had burned about 750 acres as of Monday morning and was still growing. Several dozen residents were evacuated from homes Sunday due to the fire.

The second fire, called the Jenkins Creek Fire, was detected Monday afternoon and is located north of Brimson, about 15 miles southeast of Hoyt Lakes. This fire, at last report, was more than 1,000 acres in size, and St. Louis County officials ordered evacuations late Monday afternoon for residents near that fire as well as due to rapidly evolving fire conditions.

A third large fire in St. Louis County was recorded late Monday afternoon. The Munger Shaw Fire is located about 30 miles southwest of Brimson.

Gov. Walz today authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency assistance to help fight the Camp House Fire. The Guard will provide personnel, assistance, and resources to support wildlife suppression efforts.

Closer to Bemidji, DNR forestry officials tell Lakeland News they were on the scene of several smaller wildfires on Monday. The largest one over the weekend happened on Friday afternoon near Wilton, located just west of Bemidji.

Wildfire officials say it is listed at 74 acres and has not been ruled controlled or contained as of Monday afternoon. It burned mostly forest land and timber, and it doesn’t appear any structures were damaged.