Crashes with Injuries Reported in Park Rapids, Near Camp Ripley on Monday

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting that two crashes with injuries happened Monday in the Lakeland viewing area, with one near Camp Ripley in Morrison County and the other in the city of Park Rapids.

Near Camp Ripley, 22-year-old Charles Rafferty of Sauk Centre was heading eastbound on a motorcycle in Green Prairie Township on Highway 115 near Grouse Road. The motorcycle’s rear tire blew out, causing the driver to loose control.

Rafferty suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. Road conditions appeared to be dry at the time of the crash, and no alcohol is reported to be involved.

Elsewhere, a 16-year-old driver from Park Rapids was traveling westbound on Highway 34 near County Road 4. The vehicle attempted to make a U-turn but collided with another vehicle driven by 82-year-old Arvid Prickett of Park Rapids.

The 16-year-old driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Joseph’s Healthcare. Prickett and a passenger in his vehicle, 80-year-old Marlous Prickett, also of Park Rapids, left the crash uninjured.