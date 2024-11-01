Crash West of Fosston Leaves Horse Dead, Woman Injured

A horse died in a crash involving one vehicle Wednesday night west of Fosston.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports at around 8:38 p.m. that night, a Ford Explorer struck a a horse while traveling on Highway 59 near 400th Street in Winger Township in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office told Lakeland News that the horse died. Preliminary investigations showed that there had been other horses about in the area, and there was one that made its way into the road.

The driver of the vehicle, 67-year-old Peggy Ann Dammen of Thief River Falls, was transported to a Fosston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other three passengers, children 3, 5, and 7 years of age, were all unharmed in the incident.