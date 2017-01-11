Crash Leaves One Dead In Brainerd

One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles. The accident occurred on Jan. 10 at 6:36 p.m. one mile west of County Road 1 in Sylvan Township in Brainerd.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a GMC Sierra was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 210 and the Ford F-250 was eastbound on U.S. Highway 210. The GMC tried to pass another vehicle, lost control, and was struck by the Ford. The GMC came to a rest in the eastbound ditch and the Ford stopped in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the 2001 GMC Sierra was identified as Devin Shawn Alexander, 18, of Baxter, Minnesota. Reports show Alexander was wearing a seat belt at the time, alcohol wasn’t involved and the airbag didn’t deploy.

The driver and passengers of the 2000 Ford F-250 had non-life threatening injuries or none at all. The driver of the F-250 was Lane Dennis Flowers. 17, of Motley, Minnesota.