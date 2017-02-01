DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Crash Injures Fosston Man

Josh Peterson
Feb. 1 2017
Leave a Comment

A Northwest Minnesota man suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that 72- year- old; Curtis Leroy Swenson of Fosston was seriously injured in a crash where the vehicle he was driving drifted into the path of another car.

Swenson was driving south on State Highway 371 in Cass County when he lost control of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu.

The Swenson’s vehicle drifted into the path of a 2007 Ford Edge traveling in the opposite direction. The driver and passenger in the Ford were uninjured. Swenson’s passenger sustained non-life threatening injures.

Swenson was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Poultry Farmers Watching For Bird Flu

Posted on Jan. 27 2017 by

Textron To Buy Arctic Cat

Posted on Jan. 26 2017 by

MN DNR Proposes License And Park Fee Increase

Posted on Jan. 26 2017 by

Bemidji Man Takes Towing Into His Own Hands

Posted on Jan. 18 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

Justin Prince
Justin Prince said

We'd like to apologize, as we have a couple corrections specified to the Brainer... Read More

Summer Alexander said

That's my brother😭...... Read More

0

Bemidji Boys Swim And Dive Falls To Fargo South

Posted on Feb. 1 2017

Recently Added

Common Ground 808 - Author Michael Meuers & Darwin Sumner Fishing

Posted on Feb. 1 2017

Bemidji Boys Swim And Dive Falls To Fargo South

Posted on Feb. 1 2017

Sebeka Boys Basketball Gets Victory Over Park Rapids

Posted on Feb. 1 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.