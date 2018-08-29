Crash in Wadena County Leaves Two in Serious Condition
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of County Roads 9 and 23 in Wadena County yesterday, and it left both parties involved in serious condition.
At approximately 3:07 p.m. yesterday, August 28, officers responded to a crash involving Gloria Junker, 62, of rural Sebeka and Jordan Orth, 18, of rural Backus. Both vehicles were sent into a ditch where they came to rest, and both Junker and Orth were left with serious injuries.
Scene of the crash provided by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.
Luckily neither party had passengers in their vehicles, as Junker and Orth were later air-lifted to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud by North Memorial Air Care. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the current condition of Junker and Orth is unknown.
An off-duty Wadena Police Officer was first to the scene and gave aid to both parties until emergency personnel arrived. Also assisting in the crash were the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Sebeka Police and Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance, and Ken’s Towing of Menahga.
