Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Crash in Wadena County Leaves Two in Serious Condition

Anthony Scott
Aug. 29 2018
Leave a Comment

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of County Roads 9 and 23 in Wadena County yesterday, and it left both parties involved in serious condition.

At approximately 3:07 p.m. yesterday, August 28, officers responded to a crash involving Gloria Junker, 62, of rural Sebeka and Jordan Orth, 18, of rural Backus. Both vehicles were sent into a ditch where they came to rest, and both Junker and Orth were left with serious injuries.

Scene of the crash provided by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

Luckily neither party had passengers in their vehicles, as Junker and Orth were later air-lifted to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud by North Memorial Air Care. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the current condition of Junker and Orth is unknown.

An off-duty Wadena Police Officer was first to the scene and gave aid to both parties until emergency personnel arrived. Also assisting in the crash were the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Sebeka Police and Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance, and Ken’s Towing of Menahga.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Construction Planned For Highway 371 Between Backus And Hackensack

2018 Cruise With The News Grand Drawing

Public Invited To Hackensack For Highway 371 Construction Open House

Crash in Menahga Sends Car Into Ditch

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

City Of Emily Celebrates Completion Of Reconstruction Projects

Residents of Emily have something new to celebrate as a highly anticipated construction project has been completed. A crowd gathered today in the
Posted on Aug. 29 2018

Latest Stories

City Of Emily Celebrates Completion Of Reconstruction Projects

Posted on Aug. 29 2018

Level 3 Predatory Offender Released In Nisswa

Posted on Aug. 29 2018

The Mighty Midway

Posted on Aug. 29 2018

Brainerd Boys Soccer Beats Sauk Rapids-Rice

Posted on Aug. 29 2018

Brainerd Girls Swimming And Diving Takes Win Over Bemidji

Posted on Aug. 29 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.