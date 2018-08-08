Crash in Motley Results in Two Being Injured

Thomas Holker, 23, Motley was making a right turn Monday afternoon into a driveway when his car was struck from behind. Nicole Lahr, 20, Cushing, was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck Holker.

Motley fire and rescue crews responded to the crash on Monday, August 6th, around 2:10 p.m. Both vehicles were heading south on Highway 10 just outside of Motley.

Holker was not injured in the crash, but his passenger Gerald Holker, 58, was transported to Lakewood Health Systems in Staples with minor injuries. Lahr was also treated for minor injuries in staples.