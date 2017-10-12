Crane Meadows Hosting 6th Annual Disabled Deer Hunt
The past two days have been chilly outside but that didn’t keep people with disabilities from going out for the annual Disabled Deer Hunt at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Little Falls.
The hunt is designed to allow people with disabilities the opportunity to hunt deer to help control the deer population at the refuge.
This is the sixth year for the event and continues to be a big part of what Crane Meadows is about.
