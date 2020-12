Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

December 24 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Each year in early December, the Crane Chorus and the Crane Symphony Orchestra come together to present a very special Holiday concert. Featuring over 300 carolers and musicians from the renowned Crane School of Music at the State University of New York at Potsdam, the concert includes traditional Christmas and seasonal hymns along with popular favorites.