Crane Candlelight Concert 2017
December 22 at 8pm
The 2017 Crane Candlelight Concerts will feature new takes on classic carols, including “Go, Tell It on the Mountain,” and “I Wonder as I Wander.” Listeners are sure to enjoy “Let Us All Be Merry” by Barlow Bradford, a celebratory piece that presents a new perspective on the traditional sounds of the holidays.
