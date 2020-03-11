Lakeland PBS

Cragun’s Resort Welcomes Couples to Their Wedding Fair and Food Tasting

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 11 2020

Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd opened their doors to engaged couples this week to visit their newly renovated Lakeshore Room. The resort hosted a wedding fair and food tasting to display everything brides and grooms would need on their special day.

Resort staff hand-picked vendors from the surrounding areas to provide excellent service to couples in need of decor, cake ideas, food, and photography. After this week’s success, Cragun’s Resort plans to hold an annual wedding fair every year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Level 3 Predatory Offender Known to Be Homeless Relocating to Brainerd

Fire Destroys Brainerd Home and Forces Evacuation of Another

Crow Wing Food Co-op Looks Forward To Future Expansion

Riverside Elementary Raises Over $32,000 For Field Trips And STEM Equipment

Latest Stories

Roseau's Katie Borowicz Commits to Gophers

Posted on Mar. 11 2020

Two Dead in Conjunction With Officer-Involved Shooting in Backus Identified

Posted on Mar. 11 2020

MN Resident Hospitalized in Third Confirmed Coronavirus Case

Posted on Mar. 11 2020

Unoccupied Cabin Near Menahga Almost Completely Burned to the Ground

Posted on Mar. 11 2020

Level 3 Predatory Offender Known to Be Homeless Relocating to Brainerd

Posted on Mar. 11 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.