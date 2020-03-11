Cragun’s Resort Welcomes Couples to Their Wedding Fair and Food Tasting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd opened their doors to engaged couples this week to visit their newly renovated Lakeshore Room. The resort hosted a wedding fair and food tasting to display everything brides and grooms would need on their special day.

Resort staff hand-picked vendors from the surrounding areas to provide excellent service to couples in need of decor, cake ideas, food, and photography. After this week’s success, Cragun’s Resort plans to hold an annual wedding fair every year.

