Cragun’s Golf Course Expansion and Residential Developmental Plan Revealed

Crow Wing County has released an environmental assessment worksheet for outlining a potential Cragun’s Legacy Golf Course expansion and residential developmental plan. The plan is to construct 66 residential housing lots along with adding nine golf holes. In total, the project area covers 826 acres.

Reporter Nick Ursini talked to Jake Frie, Crow Wing County Environmental Services Supervisor, about the plans and what the next steps are.

You can submit feedback by emailing landservices@crowwing.us or by mailing in responses to the Crow Wing County Land Services building.

