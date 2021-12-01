Cragun’s Expansion Project Continues During Winter Months

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Since March, Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd has been renovating and expanding their golf course. Not only will there be more golf holes, but new housing is planned as well.

“It was a really good year for renovation,” said Jack Wawro, Director of Golf at Cragun’s Resort. “Not many rain days, we were able to definitely get a lot done. We have 25 holes done out of 45, so I think that’s a lot of great progress.”

After the renovation, Cragun’s will offer 54 holes. The architect of the course is Minnesota’s own Tom Lehman, a five-time PGA Tour winner.

Wawro says everything is on schedule for when the golf season returns in the spring.

