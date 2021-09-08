Minnesota COVID Update for September 8
The state today reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths along with 5,777 new coronavirus cases. Newly reported cases and deaths include those from Friday, September 3 to Tuesday, September 7 due to the holiday. There were no deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 123,888 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 431 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 13
- Beltrami – 34
- Cass – 68
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 85
- Hubbard – 16
- Itasca – 46
- Koochiching – 19
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 5
- Mille Lacs – 37
- Morrison – 37
- Polk – 23
- Roseau – 7
- Todd – 25
- Wadena – 13
