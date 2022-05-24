Lakeland PBS

Covid Continuing to Rise in Itasca

Ryan BowlerMay. 24 2022

New cases of COVID continue to rise among Itasca County residents. It has been six weeks with no COVID-related deaths, Now an Itasca County resident has died due to a COVID outbreak.

The 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents now stands at 40.6, a significant rise in recent weeks from nearly zero. With the additional death of a resident, Itasca County has seen a total of 147 deaths due to COVID.

“Right now, it’s important to get outside, plan ahead for large events such as graduation, and stay home when you are sick (even if you have mild symptoms),” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager.

COVID testing/tests and medications are widely available in the county at clinics, pharmacies and retail stores throughout Itasca County.  According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, if you have COVID-19 symptoms and test positive, do not wait to get treated.  You must take oral COVID-19 medication within five days of your first COVID-19 symptoms.

Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them on the Itasca County COVID message line at 218-327-6784.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Second Harvest Announces 2022 Celebrity Chef of the Year

Northwoods Adventure: Area Resorts Look to Bounce Back Stronger Than Ever

Initiative Foundation Awarding $500,000 in Grants For Small Businesses in Central MN

In Focus: Bemidji Chorale to Close Season with Mother’s Day Concert

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.