Covid Continuing to Rise in Itasca

New cases of COVID continue to rise among Itasca County residents. It has been six weeks with no COVID-related deaths, Now an Itasca County resident has died due to a COVID outbreak.

The 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents now stands at 40.6, a significant rise in recent weeks from nearly zero. With the additional death of a resident, Itasca County has seen a total of 147 deaths due to COVID.

“Right now, it’s important to get outside, plan ahead for large events such as graduation, and stay home when you are sick (even if you have mild symptoms),” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager.

COVID testing/tests and medications are widely available in the county at clinics, pharmacies and retail stores throughout Itasca County. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, if you have COVID-19 symptoms and test positive, do not wait to get treated. You must take oral COVID-19 medication within five days of your first COVID-19 symptoms.

Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them on the Itasca County COVID message line at 218-327-6784.

