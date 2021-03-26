Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Open to All

Chris BurnsMar. 26 2021

Lakewood’s Online COVID-19 vaccine registration will be eligible to all Minnesotans, regardless of medical condition or age, starting on March 30th.

Lakewood said in a press release Friday, this new registration list continues their efforts of trying to bring care more conveniently for residents of Minnesota. They also mentioned, this website is an addition to the already set up call-in wait list.

Once a person registers, an employee from Lakewood Health Services will reach out to schedule an appointment to get you your vaccine.

To register for Lakewood’s COVID-19 vaccine registration, they encourage you to visit lakewoodhealthsystem.com and fill out the form or call 218-894-1515.

Lakeland Heath System notes applicants must be sixteen years or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine and eighteen or older to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

