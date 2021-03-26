COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Open to All

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lakewood’s Online COVID-19 vaccine registration will be eligible to all Minnesotans, regardless of medical condition or age, starting on March 30th.

Lakewood said in a press release Friday, this new registration list continues their efforts of trying to bring care more conveniently for residents of Minnesota. They also mentioned, this website is an addition to the already set up call-in wait list.

Once a person registers, an employee from Lakewood Health Services will reach out to schedule an appointment to get you your vaccine.

To register for Lakewood’s COVID-19 vaccine registration, they encourage you to visit lakewoodhealthsystem.com and fill out the form or call 218-894-1515.

Lakeland Heath System notes applicants must be sixteen years or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine and eighteen or older to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today