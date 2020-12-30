COVID-19 Vaccine Priority in Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Due to the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines, whoever receives either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is broken down different tiers.

“The first folks are health care workers and those who are in long-term care facilities,” said Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle. “Essentia Health is using the Pfizer vaccine because they have the ultra cold freezer.”

The Moderna vaccine was administered today inside the Community Services Building to workers such as emergency responders, public health nurses, and 911 responders.

“We are starting to get to the end of this pandemic,” said Crosslake Firefighter Jory Danielson. “It’s been almost a year since it first started to hit and hopefully this gives a sense of calm for the community.”

While essential workers in our community get vaccinated, they still want residents to know we are not out of the woods just yet.

“It’s still important to wear masks and follow all the distancing protocols,” said Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes. “It offers a hope that we can get back to normal lives.”

Both Danielson and Holmes said they did not feel any discomfort after receiving their first round of vaccines.

