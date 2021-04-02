Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Crow Wing County on April 6

Lakeland News — Apr. 1 2021

Gov. Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health have made COVID-19 vaccines available to more people in the community. Crow Wing County has set up a date for its residents to receive their doses.

Anyone currently 18 and older is now eligible to sign up to receive a dose on Tuesday, April 6. Anyone wishing to do so can register on the Crow Wing County website. Not only are they rolling out doses in the county, but they’re taking some shots on the road for some pop-up clinics as well.

Crow Wing County is hoping to have more vaccine available if slots fill up quickly. They say as long as there is a demand for it, they’ll do their best to get shots in the arms of anyone wanting one.

