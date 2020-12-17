COVID-19 Vaccinations Underway on Red Lake Reservation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 vaccinations are underway on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Today, five Red Lake Tribal Council members volunteered to be the first to receive the vaccine.

Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr., Secretary Sam Strong, Treasurer Annette Johnson, Redby District Representative Allen Pemberton, and Ponemah District Representative Glenda Martin all were vaccinated today. The Red Lake Hospital health care workers will also begin to receive their vaccines along with the frontline staff and elders at the nursing home.

The Red Lake Tribal Council and the Red Lake Hospital will continue to work on a plan to administer vaccines to the band’s membership as more shipments come in.

