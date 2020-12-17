Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Vaccinations Underway on Red Lake Reservation

Lakeland News — Dec. 16 2020

COVID-19 vaccinations are underway on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Today, five Red Lake Tribal Council members volunteered to be the first to receive the vaccine.

Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr., Secretary Sam Strong, Treasurer Annette Johnson, Redby District Representative Allen Pemberton, and Ponemah District Representative Glenda Martin all were vaccinated today. The Red Lake Hospital health care workers will also begin to receive their vaccines along with the frontline staff and elders at the nursing home.

The Red Lake Tribal Council and the Red Lake Hospital will continue to work on a plan to administer vaccines to the band’s membership as more shipments come in.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Walz Updates COVID-19 Restrictions, All Elementary Schools Allowed to Reopen

Sanford Health in Bemidji Plans to Begin COVID-19 Immunizations

COVID-19 Testing Center Opening at Central Lakes College in Brainerd

Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji Ready to Open This Weekend

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.