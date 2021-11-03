COVID-19 Vaccinations for Younger Children Begins this Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday health care providers and others will begin vaccinating 5- to 11-year-old children this week, now that the Pfizer coronavirus shot has received federal approval.

The vaccine will arrive in waves this week and that Minnesota providers have ordered as many doses as possible from the federal government, Walz said.

More than 500,000 children across Minnesota are now eligible for the vaccine.

“Getting our children vaccinated will help our kids be kids again,” said Walz. “Now that the vaccine is approved for kids ages 5-11, Minnesota is ready to administer these shots quickly, efficiently, and equitably. I encourage families to make a plan to get their child vaccinated and help keep them safe.”

The state has launched a new webpage to help parents and guardians of 5- to 11-year-old children find a vaccine and answer questions they may have. The website is mn.gov/vaxforkids.

Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children’s Minnesota, called the vaccination of youngsters a “milestone moment” in the fight against COVID-19.

“As the largest pediatric provider in the state, Children’s Minnesota has seen first-hand the pandemic’s direct and indirect effect on kids. Not only can kids get seriously sick enough to require ICU care, but they’ve also had to struggle through distance learning, time away from friends, and even isolation from grandparents,” Gorelick said.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today