COVID-19 Update

An additional 332 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported today as well as six new deaths.

The 332 cases came from a total of 6,302 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 5.2% up from yesterdays report which was 4.8%.

There are 337 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 up by 17 from yesterday and 147 or currently hospitalized in ICU, down by 12.

In Lakeland Country cases are as follows:

Aitkin County – 1

Beltrami County – 2

Cass County – 1

Mille Lacs County – 1

Todd County – 3

