COVID-19 Update
An additional 332 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported today as well as six new deaths.
The 332 cases came from a total of 6,302 tests administered for a case positivity rate of 5.2% up from yesterdays report which was 4.8%.
There are 337 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 up by 17 from yesterday and 147 or currently hospitalized in ICU, down by 12.
In Lakeland Country cases are as follows:
Aitkin County – 1
Beltrami County – 2
Cass County – 1
Mille Lacs County – 1
Todd County – 3
