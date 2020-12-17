COVID-19 Testing Center Opening at Central Lakes College in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After announcing on December 3rd that all CLC campuses would close to the public for the rest of December, the Brainerd campus is opening up to provide a three-day COVID-19 testing center.

“We have a role in serving our community,” Vice President of Administrative Services Kari Christiansen said. “We did not hesitate to say ‘yes’ to doing this and we are doing everything to make this a safe event for everyone involved.”

One of the main reasons for moving forward with this testing site is that the fall semester at CLC is coming to a close.

“The last day of finals is Thursday,” said Christiansen. “We know we have limited people on campus.”

According to Christiansen, the testing site will be inside the gymnasium.

“It’s our largest space on campus,” said Christiansen. “We want people to pre-register for the event, park at the north lot off College Drive, and to enter through door number four.”

The hours for the testing site are 10 AM to 4 PM from Dec. 17-18 and 10 AM to 2:30 PM on Dec. 19. You can pre-register for the event by clicking here.

