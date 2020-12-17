Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Testing Center Opening at Central Lakes College in Brainerd

Nick UrsiniDec. 16 2020

After announcing on December 3rd that all CLC campuses would close to the public for the rest of December, the Brainerd campus is opening up to provide a three-day COVID-19 testing center.

“We have a role in serving our community,” Vice President of Administrative Services Kari Christiansen said. “We did not hesitate to say ‘yes’ to doing this and we are doing everything to make this a safe event for everyone involved.”

One of the main reasons for moving forward with this testing site is that the fall semester at CLC is coming to a close.

“The last day of finals is Thursday,” said Christiansen. “We know we have limited people on campus.”

According to Christiansen, the testing site will be inside the gymnasium.

“It’s our largest space on campus,” said Christiansen. “We want people to pre-register for the event, park at the north lot off College Drive, and to enter through door number four.”

The hours for the testing site are 10 AM to 4 PM from Dec. 17-18 and 10 AM to 2:30 PM on Dec. 19. You can pre-register for the event by clicking here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Walz Updates COVID-19 Restrictions, All Elementary Schools Allowed to Reopen

Sanford Health in Bemidji Plans to Begin COVID-19 Immunizations

COVID-19 Vaccinations Underway on Red Lake Reservation

Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji Ready to Open This Weekend

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.