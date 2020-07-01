Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Statistics in Minnesota Continue Positive Trend

Lakeland News — Jul. 1 2020

COVID-19 statistics in Minnesota continue to trend in a positive direction.

On Tuesday, health officials announced six new deaths and 444 new cases. One of the deaths was a person aged 70 to 79 from Mille Lacs County. Single-digit deaths have now been recorded in Minnesota nine out of the last 10 days. The last time that happened was in mid-April.

Overall, hospitalizations have dropped to their lowest level since April 23rd at 270. ICU usage also continues to drop with 136 people in ICU today, the lowest since May 2nd.

The 444 new cases came from a total of 12,705 tests. New cases in the Lakeland viewing area include one new case each in Aitkin, Cass, Itasca, Koochiching, Mille Lacs, and Todd Counties. Overall cases in the viewing area show Todd County with the most at 398 cases, Crow Wing County at 102, Polk County at 79, Itasca County at 65, and Morrison County with 58. No other counties have more than 50 cases. Beltrami County has had 27 cases so far.

