COVID-19 State Update, Walz To Discuss Vaccine Distribution Plans
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,080 new cases and 22 COVID-19 related deaths.
The new cases came from a total of 27,432 for a case positivity rate of 11.2%.
In addition, Governor Tim Walz will be joining the Minnesota Department of Health today to discuss the states COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 10
- Cass – 13
- Clearwater –2
- Crow Wing – 32
- Itasca – 15
- Koochiching – 4
- Lake of the Woods – 6
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 12
- Morrison – 9
- Polk – 13
- Roseau – 10
- Todd – 7
- Wadena – 9
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.