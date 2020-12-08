Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 State Update, Walz To Discuss Vaccine Distribution Plans

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 8 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,080 new cases and 22 COVID-19 related deaths.

The new cases came from a total of 27,432 for a case positivity rate of 11.2%.

In addition, Governor Tim Walz will be joining the Minnesota Department of Health today to discuss the states COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 10
  • Cass – 13
  • Clearwater –2
  • Crow Wing – 32
  • Itasca – 15
  • Koochiching – 4
  • Lake of the Woods – 6
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 12
  • Morrison – 9
  • Polk – 13
  • Roseau – 10
  • Todd – 7
  • Wadena – 9

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

