COVID-19 State Update, Walz To Discuss Vaccine Distribution Plans

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,080 new cases and 22 COVID-19 related deaths.

The new cases came from a total of 27,432 for a case positivity rate of 11.2%.

In addition, Governor Tim Walz will be joining the Minnesota Department of Health today to discuss the states COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 10

Cass – 13

Clearwater –2

Crow Wing – 32

Itasca – 15

Koochiching – 4

Lake of the Woods – 6

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 12

Morrison – 9

Polk – 13

Roseau – 10

Todd – 7

Wadena – 9

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today