COVID-19 Related Deaths Shows A Decrease In The State

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 11 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health has recorded 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, a decrease from yesterday’s 19. The total number of deaths now sits at 1,249.

There have been no recorded deaths in Beltrami, Crow Wing, Cass, or Itasca County.

There have been 453 newly reported positive cases reported bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 29,316. Out of the almost 30,000 positive cases, 3,061 cases are from health care workers.

As of today, 411 patients are currently hospitalized, a decrease in 16 from yesterday’s data. Those that need to be hospitalized in ICU are 196. 24,760 people no longer need isolation.

While people under the age of 60 account for more than half of the state’s total positive cases, those who are 70+ represent over 1,000 of the state’s death total.

