COVID-19 Positive Cases Steadily Increasing In The State
The state reported 918 new cases of COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases for the state to 106,651. The state also reported 14 COVID-19 related deaths. None of which came from residents in the Lakeland Viewing area.
The 918 cases came from a total of 13,473 test administered for a case positivity rate of 6.8%. There were three patients admitted into the hospital yesterday and two patients were admitted into ICU.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
Aitkin – 4
Beltrami – 15
Cass – 7
Crow Wing – 9
Hubbard – 4
Itasca – 15
Koochiching – 3
Lake of the Woods – 5
Mahnomen – 3
Mille Lacs – 5
Morrison – 22
Polk – 8
Roseau – 1
Todd – 4
Wadena – 1
