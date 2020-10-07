Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Positive Cases Steadily Increasing In The State

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 7 2020

The state reported 918 new cases of COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases for the state to 106,651. The state also reported 14 COVID-19 related deaths. None of which came from residents in the Lakeland Viewing area.

The 918 cases came from a total of 13,473 test administered for a case positivity rate of 6.8%. There were three patients admitted into the hospital yesterday and two patients were admitted into ICU.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 15

Cass – 7

Crow Wing – 9

Hubbard – 4

Itasca – 15

Koochiching – 3

Lake of the Woods – 5

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 5

Morrison – 22

Polk – 8

Roseau – 1

Todd – 4

Wadena – 1

 

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

