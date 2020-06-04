Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Patients Needing Hospitalization Decreasing

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 4 2020

Although COVID-19 cases are increasing, those needing hospitalization are not. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 512 patients are currently hospitalized a decrease from yesterday by 25. Patients who are hospitalized in ICU have also declined since yesterday, bringing the total to 244 a decrease by ten.

Positive cases are increasing in Crow Wing County with a total of 77 positive cases and four deaths so far. Beltrami County also has one new case, according to Cynthia Borgen, Beltrami County Public Health Director. Borgen says that the county has eight cases where the residents are in quarantine.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state is now 26,273 an increase of 404 from yesterday. The states total of COVID-19 related deaths is 1,115 an increase of 29 reported for today. 896 of those deaths are people living in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Out of the total number of positive cases, 21,490 no longer need isolation.

 

 

