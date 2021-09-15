Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Outbreak at Pequot Lakes High School Prompts Mask Mandate

Lakeland News — Sep. 14 2021

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Pequot Lakes High School has prompted school officials to enact a mask mandate for 9th-12th graders.

Interim Superintendent Kurt Stumpf sent a letter to parents today saying they currently have nine active cases of COVID-19 in high school students and staff, not including other symptomatic people who haven’t gotten their test results back. In the letter, Stumpf told parents that in order to streamline communication, they should know that there is a high likelihood that their children have been exposed to COVID-19 and to monitor their symptoms.

Among the mitigation strategies the district is taking is requiring masks for all 9th-12th grade students and staff on school days until 3:15 PM. The district is also implementing new distancing standards.

The current mitigation strategies will be evaluated on September 29.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Fargo Executive: COVID has put Hospitals in Dire Situation

4,603 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

2,693 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

2,050 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.