COVID-19 Outbreak at Pequot Lakes High School Prompts Mask Mandate
An outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Pequot Lakes High School has prompted school officials to enact a mask mandate for 9th-12th graders.
Interim Superintendent Kurt Stumpf sent a letter to parents today saying they currently have nine active cases of COVID-19 in high school students and staff, not including other symptomatic people who haven’t gotten their test results back. In the letter, Stumpf told parents that in order to streamline communication, they should know that there is a high likelihood that their children have been exposed to COVID-19 and to monitor their symptoms.
Among the mitigation strategies the district is taking is requiring masks for all 9th-12th grade students and staff on school days until 3:15 PM. The district is also implementing new distancing standards.
The current mitigation strategies will be evaluated on September 29.
