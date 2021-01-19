Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Numbers Continue Dropping in MN

Chris BurnsJan. 19 2021

Minnesota reported six new COVID-19 related deaths along with 922 new coronavirus cases today.

The deaths included two people from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Two in Polk County, one aged 85-89 and 95-99

The new cases came from 14,467 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.4%. The seven-day case positivity rate has dropped in the past week from 7.5% to 5.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 20 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 1
  • Crow Wing – 3
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 1
  • Morrison – 2
  • Polk – 3
  • Wadena – 2

