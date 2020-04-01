COVID-19 Number Of Deaths Increases By Five In The State

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a total of 17 deaths due to COVID-19, an increase by five as of yesterday.

As of today, the state now has 689 positive COVID-19 cases and 342 of those patients no longer need to be isolated.

According to the MDH, almost 300 of the confirmed cases come from people who are in between the ages of 20-44. Those between the ages of 45-65 have 230 confirmed cases while those who are 65+ have 138 confirmed cases.

30% of the confirmed cases comes from community transmission which is why social distancing is one of the important steps in slowing the spread.

Governor Walz executive order that directs Minnesotans to stay at home and limit movements outside of their homes took effect on March 27 and will end on April 10. he Governor’s two-week order to stay home is forecasted to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow the state to make key preparations for the pandemic.

