COVID-19 Number Continue Dropping

Minnesota reported 6 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 922 new coronavirus cases today.

The deaths included two people from the Lakeland viewing area:

Two in Polk County, one aged 85-89 and 90-94

The new cases came from 14,467 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 77 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 1

Crow Wing – 3

Hubbard – 1

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mille Lacs – 1

Morrison – 2

Polk – 3

Wadena – 2

