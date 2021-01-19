COVID-19 Number Continue Dropping
Minnesota reported 6 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 922 new coronavirus cases today.
The deaths included two people from the Lakeland viewing area:
- Two in Polk County, one aged 85-89 and 90-94
The new cases came from 14,467 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 77 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 1
- Crow Wing – 3
- Hubbard – 1
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mille Lacs – 1
- Morrison – 2
- Polk – 3
- Wadena – 2
