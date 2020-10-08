Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Mass Testing Event Planned in Aitkin

Betsy Melin — Oct. 8 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is partnering with local public health officials and other community partners to offer access to free, no-barrier COVID-19 testing the week of Oct. 12.

One of the testing events will take place in Aitkin. The dates are Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15. The events will be 12 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday 12 to 3 p.m. on Thursday. It will be at The Journey North Community Church 810 2nd St NW Aitkin, MN 56341. Those interested can sign up at www.primarybio.com/r/aitkin

Testing will be done with a nasal swab. This testing will be free, available to anyone who wants to be tested whether they have symptoms or not, and will not require insurance. To avoid long lines, people are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot.

