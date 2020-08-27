COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program Offering $100 Million to Help with Housing Stability

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program announced today that they are making $100 million available to help prevent eviction, prevent homelessness, and maintain housing stability for eligible renters and homeowners.

The program was created to cover expenses such as rent, mortgage, utilities, or other housing-related expenses that were impacted by COVID-19 after March 1st and are past due.

“A lot of people across the state have been struggling to pay for their housing since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” said Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Leimaile Ho. “Thanks to Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, we can help keep renters and homeowners in their homes and support Minnesota’s landlords and mortgage holders at the same time.”

Minnesota Housing has selected 44 local administrators across the state to administer the funding program. The local administrators will review applications from individuals and families requesting assistance, verify eligibility, and process payments for eligible expenses on behalf of households.

The program is funded through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was authorized by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

