COVID-19 Hospitalizations in MN Reach Highest Levels of the Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials say COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their highest level of the year, and hospital capacity continues to tighten across the state as cases continue to surge.

As of Wednesday, Minnesota hospitals were caring for 1,159 COVID-19 patients, including 257 in intensive care. During a briefing for reporters, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm called the new case and death numbers “extraordinarily high and concerning”.

The proportion of Minnesotans age 12 and up who’ve had at least their first vaccine dose has reached 74%, while 70% of the 12-and-up populations has completed their vaccine series. 67% of Minnesotans age 5 and up have received at least one dose.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today