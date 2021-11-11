COVID-19 Hospitalizations in MN Reach Highest Levels of the Year
Minnesota health officials say COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their highest level of the year, and hospital capacity continues to tighten across the state as cases continue to surge.
As of Wednesday, Minnesota hospitals were caring for 1,159 COVID-19 patients, including 257 in intensive care. During a briefing for reporters, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm called the new case and death numbers “extraordinarily high and concerning”.
The proportion of Minnesotans age 12 and up who’ve had at least their first vaccine dose has reached 74%, while 70% of the 12-and-up populations has completed their vaccine series. 67% of Minnesotans age 5 and up have received at least one dose.
